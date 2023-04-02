Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $232.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.40.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,630 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Autodesk Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,395,946,000 after purchasing an additional 208,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,583,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,315 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,219,000 after purchasing an additional 133,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,926,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after purchasing an additional 72,350 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,478,505 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $650,028,000 after purchasing an additional 125,052 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $208.16 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.