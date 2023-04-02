Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the February 28th total of 3,670,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 580,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:CAR traded up $7.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.80. The stock had a trading volume of 425,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,652. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $131.83 and a twelve month high of $327.80.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.85 by $3.61. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 395.49% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.08 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 28.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAR. StockNews.com began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 160.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1,129.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

