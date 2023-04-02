Axie Infinity Market Capitalization Tops $958.37 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $958.37 million and approximately $40.46 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.27 or 0.00029446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025392 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018035 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,061.93 or 0.99971296 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,948,809 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,612,959.11785972 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.42857992 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $36,032,814.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.