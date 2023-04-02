Aya Gold & Silver Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a report released on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AYA. Eight Capital set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of AYA opened at C$10.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -217.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.70. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$4.98 and a twelve month high of C$11.39.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

