Baader Bank Reiterates €122.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Baader Bank set a €122.00 ($131.18) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SAP. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on SAP in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on SAP in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($125.81) target price on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

SAP Trading Up 0.6 %

ETR SAP opened at €116.06 ($124.80) on Thursday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €79.58 ($85.57) and a fifty-two week high of €116.44 ($125.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €110.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €101.47. The stock has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

