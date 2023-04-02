BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,011 ($12.42).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($12.90) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered BAE Systems to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 900 ($11.06) to GBX 950 ($11.67) in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($12.53) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,146 ($14.08) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In related news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 23,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.30), for a total transaction of £217,368.40 ($267,070.16). Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 982.60 ($12.07) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 898.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 843.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,965.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $10.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5,400.00%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

