Bank of America Cuts Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $14.50

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $18.00 to $14.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 61,040 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,481.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,880,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,267,000 after purchasing an additional 257,777 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.