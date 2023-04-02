Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) versus Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Financial Survey

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) and Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Endeavour Silver and Barrick Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavour Silver 0 0 3 0 3.00 Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus target price of $5.79, suggesting a potential upside of 49.27%. Given Endeavour Silver’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavour Silver $210.16 million 3.50 $6.20 million $0.03 129.33 Barrick Gold $11.01 billion 2.96 $432.00 million $0.24 77.38

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Barrick Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Endeavour Silver. Barrick Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endeavour Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.6% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavour Silver 2.95% 4.11% 3.34% Barrick Gold 3.92% 4.12% 2.84%

Risk & Volatility

Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Endeavour Silver beats Barrick Gold on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was founded by Bradford James Cooke on March 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold, copper, and related activities. It also provides exploration and mining development. It operates through the following business segments: Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, Bulyanhulu, and Others. The Others segments includes Long Canyon, Phoenix, Nevada Gold Mines, Hemlo, Latin America and Asia Pacific, North Mara, Tongon, Buzwagi, and Africa and Middle East. The company was founded by Peter D. Munk in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.