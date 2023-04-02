Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,800 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 710,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 464.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1,143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHE traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. 239,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,404. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $833.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.05. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $750.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 34.20%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

