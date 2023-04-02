Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Lowered to C$10.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIR. CIBC lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut Birchcliff Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.31.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$7.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.44. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.48.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

About Birchcliff Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.