Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000617 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $31.97 million and $67,177.84 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00074863 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00149436 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00037824 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00039872 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000198 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003613 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally."

