BITICA COIN (BDCC) Tops One Day Volume of $229,111.24

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $229,111.24 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007962 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00024892 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00029600 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018163 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,463.79 or 1.00012513 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.08108855 USD and is up 4.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $165,122.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

