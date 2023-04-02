BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,880,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 24,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BB traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.56. 20,638,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,500,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.97.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 111.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

BB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $29,740.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,150 shares of company stock valued at $68,017 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after acquiring an additional 348,263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 31.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 62.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 26.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 113,962 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackBerry

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Recommended Stories

