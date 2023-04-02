Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the February 28th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

BGB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. 138,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,373. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%.

About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 11.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 22,075 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 33.9% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 41,045 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 51.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 247,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 83,812 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the period.

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

