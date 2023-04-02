Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the February 28th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
BGB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. 138,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,373. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $13.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund
About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund
Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (BGB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.