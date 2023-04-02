BNB Price Hits $312.31 on Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. BNB has a total market capitalization of $49.31 billion and $447.93 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $312.31 or 0.01116513 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,888,099 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
Buying and Selling BNB
