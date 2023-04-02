Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $364.00.

OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $55.19 and a 1 year high of $108.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.51.

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

