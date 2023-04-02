Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Omaha from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
Shares of Boston Omaha stock opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. Boston Omaha has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.15.
Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.
