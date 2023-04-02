Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires 15,583 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 115.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.10. 2,986,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,701. The stock has a market cap of $279.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.45 and a 200 day moving average of $195.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

