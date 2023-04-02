Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys New Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,964,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,346,000 after buying an additional 32,660 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,732,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,644,000 after purchasing an additional 128,789 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,719,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,611,000 after purchasing an additional 208,707 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,546,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 242,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,135,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 374,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,612. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.16.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $309.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.08 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 34.95%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLX. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,900 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at $266,869.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Hurley Doddy acquired 2,900 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $50,779.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at $266,869.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Graf acquired 2,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

