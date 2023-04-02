Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $351,000 Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd cut its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,971 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.23. 478,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,315. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $90.87 and a twelve month high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

