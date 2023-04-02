Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 401.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,635 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.1% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 29,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 57,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 137,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average of $72.81.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

