Brokerages Set Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) PT at $2.38

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Securities cut shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aptinyx

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 3rd quarter worth $720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 116.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 305,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aptinyx by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 152,943 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 11.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 150,250 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 147,357 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Stock Performance

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 27.45, a quick ratio of 27.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.

(Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.