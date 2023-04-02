Brokerages Set Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) PT at $272.69

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $276.87.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $40,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,457.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,227 shares of company stock worth $4,141,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 583,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,635,000 after acquiring an additional 57,892 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000.

Shares of KRTX opened at $181.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.20. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $278.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.59.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

