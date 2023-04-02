Brokerages Set RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target at $41.44

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.44.
RAPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.
RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance
RAPT stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $629.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.46.
Insider Transactions at RAPT Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,108,000 after acquiring an additional 359,978 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after buying an additional 913,465 shares during the period. Column Group LLC grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 2,680,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after buying an additional 1,278,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,062,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,627,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,633,000 after acquiring an additional 103,794 shares during the period.
About RAPT Therapeutics
Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.