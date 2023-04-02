Brokerages Set RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target at $41.44

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.44.

RAPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

RAPT stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $629.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at RAPT Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

In other news, Director Wendye Robbins bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,951. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Wendye Robbins purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,951. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,742 shares of company stock valued at $442,202. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,108,000 after acquiring an additional 359,978 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after buying an additional 913,465 shares during the period. Column Group LLC grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 2,680,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,918,000 after buying an additional 1,278,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,062,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,627,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,633,000 after acquiring an additional 103,794 shares during the period.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

