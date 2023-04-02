Brokerages Set Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target at $45.10

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2023

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDNGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.45.

VRDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Insider Activity at Viridian Therapeutics

In other news, insider Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,672,408.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 29,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $871,256.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,672,408.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,947. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,985,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.41). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.78% and a negative net margin of 7,329.23%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.