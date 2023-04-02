Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Short Interest Update

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the February 28th total of 2,910,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 561,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

BC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.77.

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,234 shares of company stock worth $1,167,542 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $53,519,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,043,000 after acquiring an additional 696,744 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 20.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,662,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,693,000 after purchasing an additional 622,720 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 411.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 771,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 621,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Brunswick by 30.7% in the second quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,287,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,537,000 after purchasing an additional 537,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.00. 457,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,377. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.24. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $93.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

