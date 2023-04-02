Bullseye Investment Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 151.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares during the period. Infini Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 90,510 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $320.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.19. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $371.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

