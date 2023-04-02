Bullseye Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $250,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $97.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.45 and its 200 day moving average is $95.23. The company has a market cap of $143.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

See Also

