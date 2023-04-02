C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Short Interest Down 10.2% in March

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the February 28th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

CCCC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 410,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.46. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Utpal Koppikar acquired 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,735.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,735.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,802,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,237,000 after purchasing an additional 710,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after acquiring an additional 66,974 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 999,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,227,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,045,000 after acquiring an additional 638,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised C4 Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

