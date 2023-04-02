C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Short Interest Down 10.2% in March

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the February 28th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance
CCCC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 410,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.46. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Utpal Koppikar acquired 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,735.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,735.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on CCCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised C4 Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.
About C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.