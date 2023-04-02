Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Up 14.7% in March

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the February 28th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caledonia Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CMCL traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $15.20. 75,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,177. The company has a market capitalization of $195.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.78. Caledonia Mining has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.