Caliber Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 56,482,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,542,000. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $228.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.28.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

