Caliber Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 731 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $9.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $412.88. 1,779,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $411.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.35.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.