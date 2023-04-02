Caliber Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,173 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock traded up $2.54 on Friday, hitting $122.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,659,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,461. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.84. The stock has a market cap of $190.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

