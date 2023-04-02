Caliber Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $1,894,000. Schear Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $2,778,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $68,887,075. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.8 %

LLY stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $343.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,933,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,810. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $276.83 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $326.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $331.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

