Caliber Wealth Management LLC Takes $422,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 56,482,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,542,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

