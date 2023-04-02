Caliber Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises about 1.7% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in General Dynamics by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,754,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 401,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,911,000 after acquiring an additional 136,316 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $228.21. 1,323,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,766. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.55. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

