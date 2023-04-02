Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$4.00

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.56.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service Trading Up 0.3 %

TCW stock opened at C$3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$704.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.07. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$2.66 and a twelve month high of C$4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.47.

Trican Well Service Announces Dividend

Trican Well Service Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

(Get Rating)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.