Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$4.00

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.56.
Trican Well Service Trading Up 0.3 %
TCW stock opened at C$3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$704.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.07. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$2.66 and a twelve month high of C$4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.47.
Trican Well Service Announces Dividend
Trican Well Service Company Profile
Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.