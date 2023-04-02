Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Price Target to C$5.50

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Pivotree Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of PVT opened at C$3.60 on Thursday. Pivotree has a 12-month low of C$3.03 and a 12-month high of C$4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Pivotree Company Profile

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.

