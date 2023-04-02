Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Price Target to C$5.50

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Pivotree Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of PVT opened at C$3.60 on Thursday. Pivotree has a 12-month low of C$3.03 and a 12-month high of C$4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.67.
Pivotree Company Profile
