Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Short Interest Up 21.4% in March

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the February 28th total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Catalent Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CTLT traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,130. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.88. Catalent has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $115.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

Institutional Trading of Catalent

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Catalent by 16,557.9% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 293,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 68,040 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Catalent by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 39,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTLT. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading

