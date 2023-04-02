Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Short Interest Down 7.4% in March

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the February 28th total of 9,580,000 shares. Currently, 21.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 947,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Celsius Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CELH traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.94. 682,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,929. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 1.85. Celsius has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $122.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.47.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $177.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. On average, analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CELH. TheStreet raised Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,372,438. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,372,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Celsius by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Celsius by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 53.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

