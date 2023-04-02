Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 954,800 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the February 28th total of 1,030,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 140.4 days.

Ceres Power Stock Performance

Shares of CPWHF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.84. 3,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,797. Ceres Power has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 1,560 ($19.17) to GBX 1,155 ($14.19) in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised Ceres Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,052.50.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

