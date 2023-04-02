Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of CEMI stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. Chembio Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. The company has a market cap of $16.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 457,450 shares in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

