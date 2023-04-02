Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Down 15.6% in March

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,300 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the February 28th total of 512,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Chemed by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Chemed by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $10.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $537.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,194. Chemed has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $539.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.35.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemed will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

