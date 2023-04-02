Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Short Interest Down 7.1% in March

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,580,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the February 28th total of 12,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Insider Activity at Chico’s FAS

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $186,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 109.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.50. 1,797,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,434. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $687.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $524.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 36.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chico’s FAS

(Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.