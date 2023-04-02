Chiliz Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Chiliz token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges. Chiliz has a total market cap of $798.92 million and approximately $47.03 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,768,673,450 tokens. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

