China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ CHNR opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.81. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

China Natural Resources shares are going to reverse split on Monday, April 3rd. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 3rd.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

