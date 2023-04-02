China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHIGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.59. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

About China Pharma

(Get Rating)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.