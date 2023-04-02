China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.59. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

Get China Pharma alerts:

About China Pharma

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.