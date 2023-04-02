Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Short Interest Update

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KDNY. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chinook Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 609,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,336. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.08. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $27.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77.

Insider Activity

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,065.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $112,688.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,594.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $613,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,929.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 4,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $112,688.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,594.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,747 shares of company stock worth $10,593,143 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 92.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,899 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $20,192,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 58.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,476,000 after buying an additional 912,778 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $13,410,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $8,610,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

