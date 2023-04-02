Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Short Interest Up 6.6% in March

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the February 28th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 125,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Cimpress Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CMPR stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.82. 234,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,667. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $67.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $845.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cimpress will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane acquired 9,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.07 per share, with a total value of $382,925.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,417,797.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane purchased 8,018 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.60 per share, with a total value of $301,476.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,603 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,865,872.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 65,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,215 over the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,682,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,456,000 after purchasing an additional 570,681 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,088,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,641,000 after purchasing an additional 437,814 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 171,384 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,685,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 70,264 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment refers to the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

