Citigroup Raises Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target to $57.00

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.
PRGS has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.20.
Progress Software Stock Performance
NASDAQ PRGS opened at $57.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.88. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.99.
Progress Software Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 31.39%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $621,028.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,967.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,543 shares of company stock worth $1,700,242. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 70,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.
Progress Software Company Profile
Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.
